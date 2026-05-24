Why Imtiaz Ali chose Sharvari for 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
What's the story
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, has spoken about the casting of the film. He said that the lead actor, Sharvari, comes with a lot of "exuberance." Speaking to IANS during the film's promotions, he said, "The most important decision for a director as far as acting is concerned is the casting."
Casting insights
Ali on why he chose Sharvari
Ali further said, "I felt when I met each one of them individually, I felt that casting them would be a big favor to the film because they will bring in a natural exuberance and an interest to the characters." "Sharvari has that exuberance, and it is a very important part of the character that she plays, which is Jiya."
Character portrayal
Ali spoke about Vedang Raina's casting, too
The filmmaker added, "And that exuberance is something natural to her, and therefore it becomes natural for her to portray the character of Jiya. So that's something that Jiya borrows from her." He also spoke about Vedang Raina's casting in the film, saying, "As far as Vedang is concerned, there is a certain earnestness that I felt would be very good for Kino."
Film details
Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh also star in the film
The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. "These are words, of course, but behind this, there is a whole lot of, a series of, and the whole emotional process that he has would be very suited to the way Kino is," Ali said about Raina's casting. "And I feel that when you watch the film, you'll understand what I mean." The film will release in theaters on June 12, 2026.