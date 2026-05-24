Why Imtiaz Ali chose Sharvari for 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali , who is gearing up for his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, has spoken about the casting of the film. He said that the lead actor, Sharvari, comes with a lot of "exuberance." Speaking to IANS during the film's promotions, he said, "The most important decision for a director as far as acting is concerned is the casting."

Casting insights Ali on why he chose Sharvari Ali further said, "I felt when I met each one of them individually, I felt that casting them would be a big favor to the film because they will bring in a natural exuberance and an interest to the characters." "Sharvari has that exuberance, and it is a very important part of the character that she plays, which is Jiya."

Character portrayal Ali spoke about Vedang Raina's casting, too The filmmaker added, "And that exuberance is something natural to her, and therefore it becomes natural for her to portray the character of Jiya. So that's something that Jiya borrows from her." He also spoke about Vedang Raina's casting in the film, saying, "As far as Vedang is concerned, there is a certain earnestness that I felt would be very good for Kino."

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