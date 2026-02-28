Imtiaz Ali picks Sharvari, Vedang for 'Jab We Met' reboot
Imtiaz Ali was asked to imagine a contemporary reboot of Jab We Met and said Sharvari and Vedang Raina could be suitable for the lead roles.
Sharing his thoughts in a recent interview, Ali said he picked them because "At this age, I think Sharvari and Vedang could be, because they are very young and they have that streak that they can become that."
The original film, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, is still remembered for its iconic characters.
Jab We Met isn't just any old movie—it's a Bollywood classic that's shaped pop culture since 2007. Its relatable story about chance encounters and self-discovery has stayed with fans for years.
Plus, Sharvari and Vedang are also teaming up with Ali for another upcoming film featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, so you'll be seeing more of this duo soon.