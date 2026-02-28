Imtiaz Ali picks Sharvari, Vedang for 'Jab We Met' reboot Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Imtiaz Ali was asked to imagine a contemporary reboot of Jab We Met and said Sharvari and Vedang Raina could be suitable for the lead roles.

Sharing his thoughts in a recent interview, Ali said he picked them because "At this age, I think Sharvari and Vedang could be, because they are very young and they have that streak that they can become that."

The original film, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, is still remembered for its iconic characters.