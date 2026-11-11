Imtiaz Ali's Netflix series 'O Saathi Re' sets release date
What's the story
Acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali is set to make another collaboration with Netflix with the upcoming series O Saathi Re. The show, which stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, will premiere on December 4. The romantic drama is a deep dive into the evolving dynamics of a relationship as a couple heads toward divorce.
Series theme
Exploring love and separation
Ali has created and written the series, which follows two individuals navigating love, separation, and the unequal expectations within their relationship.
The show delves into individual desires, personal identity, and power dynamics while exploring how affection can change even as two people prepare to part ways.
Director's insight
A modern romance with a vintage heart
Ali described O Saathi Re as a modern romance with a vintage heart, saying it centers on the unexpected ways affection can emerge.
He also praised the ensemble cast, stating that the characters are layered and require performers who can navigate their emotional complexities.
The series is helmed by Arif Ali and written by Ali, Amogh Kanaskar, and Nidhi Sethia.
Production details
Another collaboration between Ali and Netflix
The series is a Window Seat Films production, with Ali, Shibasish Sarkar, and Mohit Choudhary serving as producers.
The show also marks another collaboration between Ali and Netflix after their previous ventures on Amar Singh Chamkila and She.
Known for films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Love Aaj Kal, Ali has often explored complicated relationships in his storytelling.