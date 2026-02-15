Imtiaz Ali, Ektaa reunite for 'Heer Ranjha': What to expect
What's the story
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, known for his cult classics like Tamasha and Rockstar, is all set to collaborate with Ektaa Kapoor again for the upcoming film Heer Ranjha. The movie is the second installment in the Laila Majnu franchise and will be directed by Sajid Ali. Speaking about the project, Ali said it speaks "the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal."
Film's essence
Ali on reuniting with Kapoor
Ali further added, "Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm." "Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language." The film promises to be an emotionally immersive cinematic experience rooted in classic romance. The makers have not unveiled the cast yet.
Kapoor's perspective
Kapoor backs the project wholeheartedly
Kapoor, too, spoke highly of the film. She said, "Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth." She added that while Laila Majnu, starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, found its audience over time and became a cult classic, Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to "transcend time and emotions." The film will go on floors soon.