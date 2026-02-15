'Heer Ranjha' will start filming soon

Imtiaz Ali, Ektaa reunite for 'Heer Ranjha': What to expect

By Isha Sharma Feb 15, 2026

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, known for his cult classics like Tamasha and Rockstar, is all set to collaborate with Ektaa Kapoor again for the upcoming film Heer Ranjha. The movie is the second installment in the Laila Majnu franchise and will be directed by Sajid Ali. Speaking about the project, Ali said it speaks "the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal."