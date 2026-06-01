'Pure actor': Imtiaz Ali backs Ranbir as Lord Ram

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali , who has previously collaborated with actor Ranbir Kapoor on Rockstar and Tamasha, has expressed his enthusiasm for Kapoor's upcoming role as Lord Ram in Ramayana. In a recent interview with Filmibeat, Ali lauded Kapoor's versatility and explained how this role can impact the actor's career and personal growth.

Role Ali on why he is excited for Kapoor's role Ali said, "Ranbir can do anything as an actor. He should do different roles, and when he does different roles, he'll become them." "He is a pure actor, and I hope he does all kinds of roles. I am very happy he is doing Lord Rama's role because he can bring a certain effect or reality to the character."

Actor 'It'll be enriching for him' The director further added that he is looking forward to seeing Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram. He said, "It'll be hugely beneficial for Ranbir to have played Rama because he is the kind of actor [who] imbibes from the character." "He will take from Rama, and that will be so enriching for him. It will be nice to approach Lord Rama's character in a humane and personal way."

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Film details More about 'Ramayana' and Kapoor's character Kapoor will also play Lord Parshuram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film's first teaser, which gave a first look at Kapoor as Lord Ram, received mixed reviews from audiences. The two-part film is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema, with Kapoor headlining alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Part 1 releases on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

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