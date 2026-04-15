In 'Anupamaa,' Anupama and Digvijay relaunch Saavi's cafe together

Rahi supports Prem amid license troubles

Elsewhere, Rahi is stretched thin balancing work and supporting Prem through his license troubles, while Vasundhara pushes her to quit her job for home life.

Prerna tries to lift Prem's spirits, even as family tensions rise over Gautam's affair.

Despite it all, the episode closes on a hopeful note as Anupama gets ready for the opening, determined to make Saavi proud.