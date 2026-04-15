In 'Anupamaa,' Anupama and Digvijay relaunch Saavi's cafe together
Entertainment
This episode of Anupamaa brings some feel-good teamwork as Anupama and Digvijay get together to relaunch Saavi's cafe.
Their prep is full of playful moments, with Digvijay sharing how much Saavi admired Anupama.
Even with a big competition ahead, Anupama stands firm on keeping the cafe true to Saavi's original vibe.
Rahi supports Prem amid license troubles
Elsewhere, Rahi is stretched thin balancing work and supporting Prem through his license troubles, while Vasundhara pushes her to quit her job for home life.
Prerna tries to lift Prem's spirits, even as family tensions rise over Gautam's affair.
Despite it all, the episode closes on a hopeful note as Anupama gets ready for the opening, determined to make Saavi proud.