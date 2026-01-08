INCA launched to unite 12 regional film industries

A new group called the Indian National Cine Academy (INCA) was launched in Mumbai, bringing together 12 regional film industries under one roof. Bollywood celebs and filmmakers from all over India attended the launch event.

Why bother? INCA wants to make Indian cinema feel like one big community.

Their first moves: a cross-language awards show in March, an annual cinema conclave, and a national database for actors and crew—basically making it easier for talent and stories to travel between Hindi and regional films.

Giving smaller industries a boost By including seven smaller film sectors like Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Assamese, and Odia, INCA is giving them a bigger stage beyond their home states.

The hope is that shared awards and events will help these industries get noticed nationwide.