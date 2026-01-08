Scorpions are back in India after 15 years!
German rock legends Scorpions are finally coming back to India as part of their "Coming Home 2026" world tour, celebrating a massive 60 years together.
They'll hit four cities—Shillong, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai—bringing their classic hits and high-energy vibes.
If you've ever wanted to hear "Rock You Like a Hurricane" or "Wind of Change" live, this is your shot.
Tour dates and what to expect
Mark your calendars: Shillong on April 21, Delhi-NCR on April 24, Bengaluru on April 26, and Mumbai on April 30.
Expect all the iconic tracks that made them legends—perfect for both longtime fans and anyone curious about classic rock.
Tickets: How to grab yours
Tickets drop soon!
Artist pre-sale starts January 14 at noon, Kotak Mahindra Bank cardholders get early access on January 15 at noon, and general sales open January 17 at 1pm IST—all through BookMyShow.
Set those reminders if you don't want to miss out!