Scorpions are back in India after 15 years! Entertainment Jan 08, 2026

German rock legends Scorpions are finally coming back to India as part of their "Coming Home 2026" world tour, celebrating a massive 60 years together.

They'll hit four cities—Shillong, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai—bringing their classic hits and high-energy vibes.

If you've ever wanted to hear "Rock You Like a Hurricane" or "Wind of Change" live, this is your shot.