Income Tax Department raids Mumbai premises over suspected tax evasion
Entertainment
The Income Tax Department just raided multiple Mumbai locations/premises linked to Panorama Studios and film producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vashu Bhagnani.
The focus? Suspected tax evasion and some shady-looking overseas money transfers tied to their film projects.
Officials are digging through financial records to see if everything adds up.
Tax teams track foreign remittances
Tax teams are checking documents and tracking foreign remittances to figure out if any rules were broken.
These investigations usually take a couple of days, with authorities gathering evidence before deciding on next steps, like possible penalties if they spot anything off.
For now, Panorama is not commenting, and the probe is still ongoing.