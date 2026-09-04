'Obsession' actor Inde Navarrette to lead 'The Waffle House Index'
What's the story
Inde Navarrette, who recently bagged the role of Rogue in Marvel's X-Men film, has now been roped in for another big project, revealed Deadline. She will be headlining the sci-fi thriller The Waffle House Index, with Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment producing the film. Apple Original Films reportedly acquired the rights to this project in a lucrative seven-figure deal. This also marks Navarrette's debut as an executive producer!
Film insights
Everything to know about the film
The Waffle House Index will be directed by Louis Paxton, who recently won the NEXT Innovator Award at the Sundance Film Festival for his film The Incomer.
Andrew Nunnelly wrote the script, which was included in the 2025 Black List.
The film's title refers to an informal measure used by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to gauge hurricane severity based on Waffle House restaurants' operational status in affected areas.
Role revelation
Navarrette's recent successes and past roles
In The Waffle House Index, Navarrette will play a woman named Jane who works the night shift at a local Waffle House during a storm.
This project comes on the heels of her breakout performance in the horror film Obsession, which grossed over $505 million worldwide and received critical acclaim.
Before this, she was known for her role as Estela De La Cruz in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and appeared in CW's Superman & Lois.