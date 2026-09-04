'Obsession' actor Inde Navarrette to lead 'The Waffle House Index'

The Waffle House Index will be directed by Louis Paxton, who recently won the NEXT Innovator Award at the Sundance Film Festival for his film The Incomer.

Andrew Nunnelly wrote the script, which was included in the 2025 Black List.

The film's title refers to an informal measure used by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to gauge hurricane severity based on Waffle House restaurants' operational status in affected areas.