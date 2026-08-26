India and France launch Desibel to promote AVGC-XR talent globally
India and France just kicked off Desibel, a multi-year initiative backed by a two-year grant to put Indian animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and XR (AVGC-XR) talent on the global map.
Introduced by the Embassy of France in India and the French Institute in India (IFI), with support from France's foreign ministry, the initiative is all about boosting creative exchange and giving Indian creators more international exposure.
Desibel expands multilingual comics, trains librarians
Desibel is joining forces with Kutumb Foundation, Westland Books, and Aniverse and Visual Arts Foundation (AVAF) to bring more multilingual comics to libraries, train librarians, and turn classic stories into graphic novels.
AVAF will also help Indian animators and game designers connect globally through events like AniMela Festival.
As French Ambassador Thierry Mathou put it, "The talented Indian creators involved in the Desibel project are true Passeurs of culture, carrying stories, ideas, and innovation across borders."