India delays Eilish 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour'
Entertainment
Billie Eilish's concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, was set to hit Indian screens on May 8 but will now release on May 15, 2026.
The delay comes after India's film board asked for changes, like swapping out curse words, tweaking a skeleton scene, and cutting a song, to get a U/A 13+ rating.
Co directed by Eilish and Cameron
The Indian version is slightly shorter than the international cut, now running at 1 hour, 52 minutes and 8 seconds. Co-directed by Billie and James Cameron, the film features her sold-out world tour with her brother Finneas.
Even with the delay here, the movie's already made $21 million worldwide and gives fans both epic performances and behind-the-scenes moments.