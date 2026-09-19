India names Marathi 'Gondhal' its 2027 Best International Feature entry
Entertainment
India has picked the Marathi film Gondhal as its official contender for Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Oscars.
Directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal tells the story of Suman, a woman in rural Maharashtra fighting to break free from an oppressive marriage, a theme that hits close to home for many.
Deshmukh and Kadam star in 'Gondhal'
Gondhal stars Ishita Deshmukh and Kishor Kadam, with music by Ilaiyaraaja.
The film will be up against global entries like Romania's Fjord, France's Minotaur, and Poland's Fatherland.
Oscar shortlists drop December 15, nominations follow on January 21, and the big ceremony happens March 14 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.