India orders Netflix block 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'
Netflix has been told by the Indian government to block the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
This follows the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, that ban content seen as a risk to India's unity or security.
The move comes after film industry groups pushed for a ban on Pakistani shows, especially in the wake of the April 2025 Pahalgam attack.
Pahalgam attack prompted streaming removals
The April 2025 Pahalgam attack, which left 26 dead, led to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordering all streaming platforms to pull down Pakistan-origin content, especially when it comes to content from Pakistan.
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo was marketed as Pakistan's first Netflix original. Its removal highlights how entertainment is getting caught up in ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.