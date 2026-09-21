How Naga film 'Angh' earned an Oscar spot
What's the story
Naga filmmaker Theja Rio's feature directorial debut, Angh, has bagged the top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Platform section. The win means that the film will now be automatically entered into the Oscars international feature film category for 2027. While nations select movies that will represent them in the International Feature Film section, this time, the Academy is accepting competition winners from six film festivals, including TIFF.
Film's narrative
'Angh' is set in 1960s Nagaland
Set in 1960s Nagaland, Angh revolves around an elderly Konyak chief and his son who are among the last few villagers holding on to their traditional beliefs as change sweeps through their lives.
The film features a predominantly indigenous Naga cast with BAFTA winner Douglas Henshall. It was the only Indian film selected for Platform at TIFF 2026.
India's official entry for this category is Gondhal, which won Santosh Davakhar Best Director at the International Film Festival of India, Goa.
Director's statement
We made 'Angh' with a lot of love: Rio
Rio expressed his happiness over the film's recognition. He said, "I am aware that it is rare for a debut film to receive this kind of recognition, and all I can say is that we made 'Angh' with a lot of love."
"At the heart of the film is the relationship between a father and son, but it is also about letting go, our relationship with home and the transient nature of life."
Film's impact
Major milestone for Winter Hymns Films
Angh is a major milestone for Winter Hymns Films, a Nagaland-based production house that has previously made short films for the festival circuit.
The film is also produced by Undercover Squirrel, a story-driven media company that works across various platforms including film, documentaries, digital media, and commercials.
It is a feature-length adaptation of Rio's 2021 short film of the same name.