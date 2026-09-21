How Naga film 'Angh' earned an Oscar spot 

Set in 1960s Nagaland, Angh revolves around an elderly Konyak chief and his son who are among the last few villagers holding on to their traditional beliefs as change sweeps through their lives.

The film features a predominantly indigenous Naga cast with BAFTA winner Douglas Henshall. It was the only Indian film selected for Platform at TIFF 2026.

India's official entry for this category is Gondhal, which won Santosh Davakhar Best Director at the International Film Festival of India, Goa.