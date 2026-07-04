'India's Got Latent': Who is UP cop-lyricist Kapil Dinkar?
What's the story
The second episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent (IGL) Season 2, released on Friday, featured a unique contestant. Kapil Dinkar, a police constable from the Uttar Pradesh Police, took to the stage in his uniform with full confidence. His entry was met with laughter as he jokingly asked, "Phir se shuru kar diya ye?"
Career journey
'I am a singer, lyricist, composer...'
Dinkar, who joined the Uttar Pradesh Police as a constable in 2021, revealed his passion for music during the show. He said, "I am a singer, lyricist, composer. That's what feeds my soul. And apart from that, I am a cop to pay the bills." He also shared that he is the only cop in his department allowed to pursue singing professionally.
Multifaceted talent
Dinkar is also an author
Apart from his police duties and musical pursuits, Dinkar is also an author. He revealed on the show that he has written three books and is currently working on eight more. His performance on IGL earned him a perfect 10/10 score from the panelists, including Raina, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Balraj Singh Ghai. This victory also came with a cash prize of ₹1L.
Show highlights
'We have been given a great deal of freedom...'
During his appearance on IGL, Dinkar was asked if he ever feared crime in Uttar Pradesh. He confidently replied, "No, we have been given a great deal of freedom, and we are doing excellent work with it." In a humorous exchange with Limbachiyaa, who joked about committing a crime to get caught by him, Dinkar quipped, asking, "Why would you commit a crime at all?"
Musical journey
His dream collab is with Honey Singh
Despite his responsibilities as a constable, Dinkar continues to pursue music seriously. He has expressed his desire to collaborate with Yo Yo Honey Singh. He has also paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala through several musical performances on social media.