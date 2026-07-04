'India's Got Latent': Who is UP cop-lyricist Kapil Dinkar?

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'We have been given a great deal of freedom...'

During his appearance on IGL, Dinkar was asked if he ever feared crime in Uttar Pradesh. He confidently replied, "No, we have been given a great deal of freedom, and we are doing excellent work with it." In a humorous exchange with Limbachiyaa, who joked about committing a crime to get caught by him, Dinkar quipped, asking, "Why would you commit a crime at all?"