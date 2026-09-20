India selects 'Gondhal' as Best International Feature Film entry

India has picked the Marathi movie Gondhal as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Oscars.

Directed by Santosh Davakhar, this film stands out for blending suspense with traditional Gondhal rituals, exploring themes like desire and betrayal.

The cast includes Poonam Patil, Pravin Dalimbkar, Suresh Vishwakarma, and Ishita Deshmukh.