India selects 'Gondhal' as Best International Feature Film entry
Entertainment
India has picked the Marathi movie Gondhal as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Oscars.
Directed by Santosh Davakhar, this film stands out for blending suspense with traditional Gondhal rituals, exploring themes like desire and betrayal.
The cast includes Poonam Patil, Pravin Dalimbkar, Suresh Vishwakarma, and Ishita Deshmukh.
Davakhar wins Silver Peacock at IFFI
Director Davakhar took home the Silver Peacock for Best Director at IFFI 2025 for Gondhal. The movie also marked a special milestone in legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja's 50-year career.
Even though it had a quiet box office run after releasing in November 2025, festival buzz and critical praise helped it find its audience.