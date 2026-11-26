India tells Netflix to block Pakistani films and series
Netflix has been told by the Indian government to block all Pakistani shows and movies for viewers in India.
This move follows complaints about a possible release of the Pakistani web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, and echoes Netflix's June 2025 commitment not to make any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India.
Reminder: Netflix June 2025 Pakistani pledge
Netflix had already promised back in June 2025 not to stream any Pakistani films or series for Indian users.
This latest request is basically a reminder for Netflix to stick to that promise, as public worries about cross-border content continue.