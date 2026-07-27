Indian advance bookings push 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' to ₹25cr
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already a hit with Indian fans, pulling in ₹25 crore from advance bookings ahead of its July 31 release.
Around 2.6 lakh tickets have been snapped up at major multiplexes, and the buzz suggests sales could cross four lakh before opening day.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' likely ₹50-60cr
Experts think the film's opening day numbers might reach ₹35 crore in advance sales and total collections could land between ₹50-60 crore, putting it close to Avengers: Endgame's record of ₹65 crore.
Even with ticket prices averaging ₹300 (and premium seats costing much more), excitement is high thanks to the film's star Tom Holland and the hype from the Avengers: Doomsday trailer.