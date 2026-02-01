Indian album 'Sounds of Kumbha' gets Grammy nod
Delhi's Siddhant Bhatia just scored a Grammy nomination for his album Sounds of Kumbha, which captures the vibe of the 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbha with real festival sounds and music.
Released by Universal Music India, the project was commissioned by the Uttar Pradesh government and created in collaboration with Network18 and HistoryTV18.
Bhatia's album blends ancient chants with modern beats
Sounds of Kumbha is up for Best Global Music Album at the 68th Grammys, which will take place on February 1, 2026.
The album blends field recordings—think chants, river sounds, and voices from pilgrims—with modern beats.
Bhatia teamed up with six other producers (including Grammy winner Jim "Kimo" West) at his SoulTrax Studios to mix ancient mantras with fresh tracks.
The project features 50 artists and 12 music videos
The album features 50 artists like Raja Kumari, Kanika Kapoor, and V Selvaganesh, plus 12 music videos that bring its spiritual journey to life. Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's teachings, it aims to be a full-on immersive experience.
For the win? Bhatia's up against heavyweights like Anoushka Shankar and Shakti at the Grammys on February 1, 2026—fingers crossed!