Indian album 'Sounds of Kumbha' gets Grammy nod

Bhatia's album blends ancient chants with modern beats

Sounds of Kumbha is up for Best Global Music Album at the 68th Grammys, which will take place on February 1, 2026.

The album blends field recordings—think chants, river sounds, and voices from pilgrims—with modern beats.

Bhatia teamed up with six other producers (including Grammy winner Jim "Kimo" West) at his SoulTrax Studios to mix ancient mantras with fresh tracks.