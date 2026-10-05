Indian celebrities use AI digital faces and voices for ads
Celebrities in India are now using AI to create digital versions of themselves (think faces and voices) that brands can use for ads, all without being physically present for every production.
With endorsement and influencer markets booming (₹3,000 crore and ₹3,500 crore), stars like Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are jumping in early.
Tools like Studio Blo's FAIMOUS and Sparkonomy's Open Creator Graph let them set the rules for how their AI selves get used.
AI cloning boosts earnings, sparks concerns
AI cloning means celebs can earn more while working less, but it also brings up concerns about privacy and control.
As Dipankar Mukherjee, cofounder of Studio Blo, puts it, this tech is great for custom content, but everyone's still figuring out how to balance new income with staying in charge of your own image.