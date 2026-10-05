Indian celebrities use AI digital faces and voices for ads

Celebrities in India are now using AI to create digital versions of themselves (think faces and voices) that brands can use for ads, all without being physically present for every production.

With endorsement and influencer markets booming (₹3,000 crore and ₹3,500 crore), stars like Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are jumping in early.

Tools like Studio Blo's FAIMOUS and Sparkonomy's Open Creator Graph let them set the rules for how their AI selves get used.