Indian films maintain overseas presence amid global tensions

Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par numbers tell a story

Sitaare Zameen Par made $3.10 million (₹26.83 crore) overseas in its first weekend, while Housefull 5 scored $4.05 million (₹34.69 crore).

These strong showings come despite higher ticket prices and fewer must-see movies after the pandemic.

Industry insiders also note that younger audiences abroad are leaning more toward English content lately, and possible new US tariffs could make things trickier for Indian film distributors going forward.