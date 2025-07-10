Indian films maintain overseas presence amid global tensions
Indian movies are having a great run abroad, even as world events get complicated. Recent releases like Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par have pulled in impressive numbers at the international box office.
According to trade expert Girish Johar, the US, UK, and West Asia remain top spots for Indian cinema fans.
Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par numbers tell a story
Sitaare Zameen Par made $3.10 million (₹26.83 crore) overseas in its first weekend, while Housefull 5 scored $4.05 million (₹34.69 crore).
These strong showings come despite higher ticket prices and fewer must-see movies after the pandemic.
Industry insiders also note that younger audiences abroad are leaning more toward English content lately, and possible new US tariffs could make things trickier for Indian film distributors going forward.