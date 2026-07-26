'Indian Idol 16' grand finale tonight: Finalists, guests, streaming details
What's the story
The grand finale of Indian Idol 16 is set to take place on Sunday night. After a journey of nearly 10 months, the longest season in the show's history will conclude with six finalists vying for the coveted trophy. The finale promises an evening filled with performances, celebrity appearances, and emotional moments. Here's everything you need to know about the finale.
Show details
When and where to watch the finale
The grand finale of Indian Idol 16 will be hosted by Aditya Narayan.
The show has been judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani. However, Dadlani will not be present for the finale due to a prior professional commitment.
The finale will air on Sony Entertainment Television at 8:00pm and can also be streamed live on SonyLIV.
Finalists
Meet the 6 finalists and special guests
The top six finalists are Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi, and Tanishk Shukla.
The grand finale will also feature special guests, including Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar.
While the prize money has not been officially announced, fans are expecting a similar prize package as last season's winner Manasi Ghosh.
She received ₹25 lakh cash, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car, and the winner's trophy.
Show history
More about 'Indian Idol 16'
Indian Idol 16 premiered on October 18, 2025, with the theme Yaadon Ki Playlist.
Over the past several months, contestants have performed across themed episodes, eventually narrowing down to six finalists.
Since its debut, the show has launched the careers of singers like Abhijeet Sawant, Sreerama Chandra, L.V. Revanth, and Pawandeep Rajan.
It has also seen contestants like Neha Kakkar, Rahul Vaidya, Monali Thakur, and Meiyang Chang carve successful careers in music and entertainment.