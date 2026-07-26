'Indian Idol 16' grand finale tonight: Finalists, guests, streaming details

The grand finale of Indian Idol 16 will be hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The show has been judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani. However, Dadlani will not be present for the finale due to a prior professional commitment.

The finale will air on Sony Entertainment Television at 8:00pm and can also be streamed live on SonyLIV.