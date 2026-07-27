'Indian Idol 16' winner Nayak 1st from Odisha wins ₹20L
Entertainment
Indian Idol 16 wrapped up with Jyotirmayee Nayak from Bhubaneswar, Odisha taking the top spot. At just 24, she made history as the first winner from her state and took home ₹20 lakh.
She outperformed finalists Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi, and Tanishk Shukla.
Nayak helped cancer patients with music
Before her Indian Idol journey, Nayak worked as a music therapist helping cancer patients through song.
Her performances across Odisha, at concerts and festivals, showed off her range in both classical and Bollywood styles.
Her memorable renditions of "O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi" and "Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain" received appreciation.