'Indian Idol 16' winner Nayak 1st from Odisha wins ₹20L

Before her Indian Idol journey, Nayak worked as a music therapist helping cancer patients through song.

Her performances across Odisha, at concerts and festivals, showed off her range in both classical and Bollywood styles.

Her memorable renditions of "O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi" and "Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain" received appreciation.