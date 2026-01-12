Next Article
'Indian Idol 3' winner Prashant Tamang passes away at 39
Entertainment
Prashant Tamang, who won hearts as the champion of Indian Idol Season 3, has passed away.
His wife, Martha Aley, shared that he died in his sleep from natural causes on Sunday.
The news has sparked a wave of sadness among fans everywhere.
Remembering Tamang: His impact and family's message
Aley thanked everyone for their support and made it clear there was no foul play involved. She encouraged fans to remember Tamang's kind spirit and expressed gratitude for the flowers and visits.
His soulful voice and gentle nature will be missed by many who grew up watching him shine.