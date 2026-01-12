Next Article
Canadian musician Ashley MacIsaac hit by Google AI mix-up, considers lawsuit
Award-winning fiddler Ashley MacIsaac is thinking about suing Google after its AI search summary wrongly labeled him a sex offender.
The mistake—caused by confusing him with someone else who shares his last name—led to a canceled concert and real worries about his safety and reputation.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just a tech glitch; it shows how fast AI errors can mess with someone's life.
Even after Google fixed the info, MacIsaac worries the damage is done, saying he could have been "at a border and put in jail" over the false profile.
Google says they're working to make summaries more reliable, but this incident is a wake-up call for anyone relying on AI for facts.