Indian filmmaker detained by ICE in the US
What's the story
Indian-origin filmmaker Arafat Sheikh was reportedly detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Dulles International Airport. The incident took place on September 24. The 42-year-old filmmaker, who hails from Kashmir, reportedly arrived in the US on a student visa to pursue film studies at Georgia State University. His friends and supporters have alleged that Sheikh was taken into custody despite presenting his immigration documents upon arrival. An advocacy campaign, Free Arafat Sheikh, has been launched as well.
Detention details
Sheikh had pending immigration application during detention
ICE, the US agency that enforces federal immigration laws, has the authority to detain non-citizens suspected of immigration violations or while their immigration status or applications are being reviewed.
Sheikh, a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, reportedly had a pending immigration application at the time of his detention.
The Free Arafat Sheikh campaign has raised questions about why he was held despite being on a student visa and having an ongoing application.
Advocacy efforts
Campaign launched online seeking Sheikh's release
The Free Arafat Sheikh campaign, launched online after news of his detention broke, is seeking his release.
Supporters have raised concerns over the circumstances of his detention. A fundraiser to support his legal costs has also been launched.
According to the Indian Express, Sheikh was apprehended on a flight from California, and he was going for an 'Art as Resistance' panel in Washington, DC.
He has been kept at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia.