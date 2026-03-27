Indian OTT films lead Chetak Screen Awards 2026 nominations
The Chetak Screen Awards just dropped their 2026 nominations, and Indian OTT films are front and center.
Mrs., Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Stolen, The Great Shamsuddin Family, and The Mehta Boys are leading the Best OTT Film race, highlighting everything from family drama to edge-of-your-seat thrillers.
It's a solid snapshot of how streaming movies are shaking up Indian cinema.
'Mrs.' earns Malhotra and Kadav nominations
Mrs. is making waves with Sanya Malhotra up for Best Actor (Female) - OTT Film, while Arati Kadav scores a nod for Best Director.
Malhotra faces off against Fatima Sana Shaikh and Radhika Apte in her category.
On the men's side, Manoj Bajpayee (Inspector Zende) and Abhishek Bachchan (Kaalidhar Laapata) headline the Best Actor (Male) list, joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shubham Vardhan, proving that powerhouse performances are driving India's streaming boom.