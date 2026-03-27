Indian OTT films lead Chetak Screen Awards 2026 nominations

'Mrs.' earns Malhotra and Kadav nominations

Mrs. is making waves with Sanya Malhotra up for Best Actor (Female) - OTT Film, while Arati Kadav scores a nod for Best Director.

Malhotra faces off against Fatima Sana Shaikh and Radhika Apte in her category.

On the men's side, Manoj Bajpayee (Inspector Zende) and Abhishek Bachchan (Kaalidhar Laapata) headline the Best Actor (Male) list, joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shubham Vardhan, proving that powerhouse performances are driving India's streaming boom.