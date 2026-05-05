Indian stars showcase costume art looks at Met Gala 2026 Entertainment May 05, 2026

Met Gala 2026 was all about "Costume Art," and Indian stars brought serious style.

Ananya Birla turned heads with her sharp Robert Wun gown and a bold metallic mask by Subodh Gupta.

Isha Ambani blended tradition and glam in a gold-threaded Gaurav Gupta sari with a diamond-studded bodice and striking jewelry.

Karan Johar kept it classic with a Raja Ravi Varma-inspired look styled by Eka Lakhani.