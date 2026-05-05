Indian stars showcase costume art looks at Met Gala 2026
Met Gala 2026 was all about "Costume Art," and Indian stars brought serious style.
Ananya Birla turned heads with her sharp Robert Wun gown and a bold metallic mask by Subodh Gupta.
Isha Ambani blended tradition and glam in a gold-threaded Gaurav Gupta sari with a diamond-studded bodice and striking jewelry.
Karan Johar kept it classic with a Raja Ravi Varma-inspired look styled by Eka Lakhani.
Indian crafts spotlighted at Met Gala
Gauravi Kumari wore a gown made from her grandmother's sari, while Sawai Padmanabh Singh sported an embroidered coat inspired by Rajasthan.
Designer Manish Malhotra showed off intricate Indian embroidery with his tuxedo, and Sudha Reddy's "Tree of Life" outfit highlighted Kalamkari art, making sure Indian culture got its moment on the global stage.