India's CBFC retains U/A 7+, 13+, 16+ markers, mandates drug-warnings
Entertainment
India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) just updated its guidelines for the first time in decades, aiming to make movies more family-friendly.
Now, films are grouped into retained U/A age markers (U/A 7+, U/A 13+, and U/A 16+) so it's clearer which movies might need a parent's OK.
Plus, any scenes showing drug use or trafficking must display a warning on screen.
CBFC: updates balance creative-freedom and family-viewing
The CBFC says these updates are about balancing creative freedom with what families want to watch together.
By modernizing the rules, they hope to keep movies accessible for everyone while still reflecting today's social values.