India's CBFC retains U/A 7+, 13+, 16+ markers, mandates drug-warnings

India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) just updated its guidelines for the first time in decades, aiming to make movies more family-friendly.

Now, films are grouped into retained U/A age markers (U/A 7+, U/A 13+, and U/A 16+) so it's clearer which movies might need a parent's OK.

Plus, any scenes showing drug use or trafficking must display a warning on screen.