India's CBFC updates certification rules, mandates clear drug warning
India's film board, CBFC, just updated its certification guidelines for the first time since the 1990s.
The new rules still restrict violence and obscenity, but now scenes depicting or involving the consumption, use or trafficking of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances must display a clear warning: "Illicit Narcotics Destroy Health and Guarantees Imprisonment. Say No to Drugs."
CBFC retains UA ratings, board refreshed
The age-based UA ratings, UA 7+, UA 13+, and UA 16+, are here to stay, helping families pick movies that fit their age group.
CBFC chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati says these markers are all about making viewers more aware.
Plus, the board itself got a refresh with stars like Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, and filmmaker Priyadarshan joining in to bring more expertise to the table.