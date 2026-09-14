'India's Got Latent' Jalani shares cancer diagnosis, Raina eases tension
Entertainment
On India's Got Latent, contestant Kartika Jalani shared her cancer diagnosis, explaining how a small lump was initially brushed off by the doctor because she was young.
Samay Raina responded with a pointed joke about the NEET paper leak, helping ease the tension for both Kartika and the others laughing.
Raina jokes about NEET, denies rumors
Raina lightened things further with a quip about the NEET paper leak: Samay Raina said, "Isiliye bolte hain doston, NEET ke paper leak mat hone do yaar," which broke the tension and left Kartika and the others laughing.
Offstage, he's also in the spotlight for shutting down dating rumors with comedian Sharon Verma and talk of a Swiss trip with actor Medha Shankr.