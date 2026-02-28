India's most expensive film 'Ramayana' to launch trailer at Comic-Con Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Get ready—Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' is planning to launch its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2026.

This two-part epic, which Namit Malhotra has estimated at about $500 million, is being called India's most expensive film yet.

Both parts will hit theaters worldwide, with part one arriving Diwali 2026 and part two following on Diwali 2027.