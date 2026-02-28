India's most expensive film 'Ramayana' to launch trailer at Comic-Con
Get ready—Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' is planning to launch its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2026.
This two-part epic, which Namit Malhotra has estimated at about $500 million, is being called India's most expensive film yet.
Both parts will hit theaters worldwide, with part one arriving Diwali 2026 and part two following on Diwali 2027.
Cast and crew of the film
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
Behind the scenes, the team used Oscar-winning DNEG for next-level VFX. Plus, music legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are teaming up on the soundtrack.