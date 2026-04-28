India's music revenue rises 10% to ₹5,900/cr in 2025
Entertainment
India's music scene is booming: industry revenue jumped 10% in 2025 to ₹5,900 crore as more people switched from free to paid streaming.
With 178 million users and a whopping 5.8 trillion streams (up 15% from 2024), it's clear that paying for music is catching on.
Victoria Oakley urges AI music rules
Paid subscriptions shot up by 37% to reach 14 million, showing fans are happy to support their favorite artists.
Still, IFPI CEO Victoria Oakley says the industry needs to keep this momentum going while tackling threats like AI-generated songs and piracy.
She's urging for better rules around AI so artists get fair pay for their work.