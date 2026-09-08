India's National Film Awards move to Kevadia after 72 years
Entertainment
India's top film awards are moving out of Delhi for the first time in 72 years: This year's National Film Awards will take place in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22.
The move has sparked debate, with filmmaker Rahul Dholakia openly wondering why Gujarat was picked over places like Maharashtra or Kerala that have deeper film traditions.
Dholakia: Awards belong in film centers
Still, Rahul Dholakia feels the awards should be held where Indian cinema has stronger historical ties.