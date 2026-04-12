India's new labor codes may raise film, streaming costs 15%-20% Entertainment Apr 12, 2026

India's new labor codes are about to make movies and streaming shows more expensive to produce: Costs could jump by 15% to 20%.

The rules, designed to better protect gig and freelance workers, mean companies must now stick to regulated working hours and pay for overtime.

Rajat Agrawal from Ultra Media and Entertainment Group points out this also means higher contributions for things like provident fund and gratuity.