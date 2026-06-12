Indrans to play Krishnan Kutty in Krishnakumar's 'Ananthan Kaadu'

'Ananthan Kaadu' hits worldwide June 25

The teaser sets an intense mood with powerful visuals and poetry, hinting at themes like revolution and resilience, plus Arya looks to be at the heart of it all.

Written by Murali Gopy and produced by @vinod_offl, the film also features Regina Cassandra and Sunil.

Ananthan Kaadu hits theaters worldwide on June 25.