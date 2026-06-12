Indrans to play Krishnan Kutty in Krishnakumar's 'Ananthan Kaadu'
Entertainment
Indrans is stepping into the role of Krishnan Kutty in Ananthan Kaadu, a political action thriller from director Jiyen Krishnakumar.
The film's cast is stacked, with Nikhila Vimal, Vijayaraghavan, and Santhy Balachandran also playing key roles.
The announcement dropped on social media along with a striking character poster.
'Ananthan Kaadu' hits worldwide June 25
The teaser sets an intense mood with powerful visuals and poetry, hinting at themes like revolution and resilience, plus Arya looks to be at the heart of it all.
Written by Murali Gopy and produced by @vinod_offl, the film also features Regina Cassandra and Sunil.
Ananthan Kaadu hits theaters worldwide on June 25.