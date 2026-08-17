'Malamaal Weekly 2' gets bigger with multiple producers on board
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to the iconic comedy Malamaal Weekly is being produced on a grand scale, with a strategic partnership between Subhash Kale, Founder of Camera Take Films and Vikrant Studio, and S Chandraprakash Jain, veteran film financier and producer of Sri Mishri Productions. The collaboration was reported by Bollywood Hungama, which also confirmed that Amit Joshi of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) fame will direct the film.
Production details
Film being mounted on larger canvas compared to original
A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Malamaal Weekly 2 is being mounted on a significantly larger and grander canvas compared to the original."
The insider added that Kale's technical expertise on mega-blockbusters like Padmaavat (2018) and Stree (2018) made him an ideal partner for Jain.
"Their coming together makes this one of the biggest commercial comedy setups in recent times."
Expertise
Meet the partners of 'Malamaal Weekly 2'
Jain, a legendary name in the film trade, has financed over 1,800 feature films across South Indian and Hindi cinema. He has also produced blockbusters like Thalapathy Vijay's Thalaivaa (2013).
Meanwhile, Kale's Camera Take Films and Vikrant Studio have been integral to high-end post-production, line production, and camera services for hits like Padmaavat, Kedarnath (2018), Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Shaitaan (2024), and Khel Khel Mein (2024).
Ambitions
Production team's expertise will elevate the project
The source added, "This association is unmatched in every sense. On one side, Subhash Kale brings advanced AI workflows, VFX, and top-tier post and line-production capabilities to the table; on the other hand, S Chandraprakash Jain brings decades of trade experience and a deep distribution network."
The team is reportedly aiming for a spectacular theatrical release with high-grade production values.
Casting news
Cast of the film
The sequel to the 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly has an impressive ensemble cast. Actors Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Elvish Yadav have been confirmed for this comic caper.
The film is expected to begin production in November and will tell a completely new story instead of continuing the plot of its predecessor.