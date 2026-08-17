'Malamaal Weekly 2' gets bigger with multiple producers on board

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Malamaal Weekly 2 is being mounted on a significantly larger and grander canvas compared to the original."

The insider added that Kale's technical expertise on mega-blockbusters like Padmaavat (2018) and Stree (2018) made him an ideal partner for Jain.

"Their coming together makes this one of the biggest commercial comedy setups in recent times."