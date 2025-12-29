'Innocent'—Althaf Salim's offbeat comedy hits Saina Play this week Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

"Innocent," a Malayalam comedy starring Althaf Salim, is dropping on Saina Play this December 29.

The film follows Vinod, a routine-loving town planning clerk whose life spirals after a hilariously disastrous night—think food poisoning, lost trousers, and an embarrassing viral video.

With his engagement on the line and bureaucracy in his way, Vinod teams up with his cousin Vyshakh to set things right.