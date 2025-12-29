'Innocent'—Althaf Salim's offbeat comedy hits Saina Play this week
"Innocent," a Malayalam comedy starring Althaf Salim, is dropping on Saina Play this December 29.
The film follows Vinod, a routine-loving town planning clerk whose life spirals after a hilariously disastrous night—think food poisoning, lost trousers, and an embarrassing viral video.
With his engagement on the line and bureaucracy in his way, Vinod teams up with his cousin Vyshakh to set things right.
Where to stream?
You can catch "Innocent" exclusively on Saina Play starting December 29.
What are people saying?
Reviews are mixed: Times of India gave it 2.5/5 stars.
Some critics called out its quirky humor and uneven writing, so expect some laughs—and maybe a few eye rolls too.
Who's in the cast?
Alongside Althaf Salim, look out for Anna Prasad as Rajitha and Anarkali Marikar as food safety officer Kavya Rajendran.
The supporting cast includes Azees Nedumangad, Kili Paul, Sethu Lakshmi, and Mithun Ramesh.