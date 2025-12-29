Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's big paycheck for 'Naagin 7' turns heads

Who is Priyanka, and how did she get here?

Starting out as a model, Priyanka became a household name with Udaariyaan and later grabbed attention with her participation in Bigg Boss 16.

Her acting journey includes shows like Gathbandhan and Yeh Hai Chahatein, plus a steady climb in earnings—from ₹5 lakh per week during Bigg Boss.

Thanks to TV roles, modeling, social media, and endorsements, her net worth now sits around ₹20-25 crore.