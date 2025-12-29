Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's big paycheck for 'Naagin 7' turns heads
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is making waves as the lead in Naagin 7, reportedly earning ₹1.5 lakh per episode—among the highest-paid leads in the show's history, with Tejasswi Prakash reportedly earning around ₹2 lakh per episode.
The new season kicked off on December 27 on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.
Who is Priyanka, and how did she get here?
Starting out as a model, Priyanka became a household name with Udaariyaan and later grabbed attention with her participation in Bigg Boss 16.
Her acting journey includes shows like Gathbandhan and Yeh Hai Chahatein, plus a steady climb in earnings—from ₹5 lakh per week during Bigg Boss.
Thanks to TV roles, modeling, social media, and endorsements, her net worth now sits around ₹20-25 crore.
What's special about 'Naagin 7?'
This season pairs Priyanka with Namik Paul and features Eisha Singh as her sister Rani Chauhan, while Alice Kaushik joins as another Naagin.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor—who announced Priyanka's casting on Bigg Boss 16—the show blends mythology with drama and destiny twists that keep fans coming back.