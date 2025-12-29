Tara Sutaria shuts down "clever editing" rumors after AP Dhillon concert
Tara Sutaria is calling out rumors about a viral video from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert on December 26, where she was seen dancing and sharing a friendly hug and kiss on the cheek with Dhillon during their song Thodi Si Daaru.
Some social media users speculated about her boyfriend Veer Pahariya's reaction in the crowd, sparking memes and talk online.
What actually happened?
Sutaria addressed the buzz on Instagram, saying, "False narratives, 'clever editing' and paid PR campaigns by folks won't and don't shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke's on the bullies."
Pahariya also clarified that his reaction clip was from a different song altogether—not Thodi Si Daaru.
Fans back Tara
Despite all the noise, Sutaria celebrated the night as special and thanked Mumbai for supporting her collab with Dhillon.
Fans—and even actor Disha Patani—showed support for Sutaria against trolls.