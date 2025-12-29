Mammootty-Vinayakan's 'Kalamkaval' is coming to SonyLIV in January
Just missed it in theaters? No worries—Kalamkaval, the Malayalam thriller starring Mammootty and Vinayakan, is heading to SonyLIV in January 2026.
While the exact streaming date isn't out yet, SonyLIV is hyping things up with, "The legend returns, darker and deadlier. Mammootty in a performance that will leave you breathless."
What's Kalamkaval about?
Set in the early 2000s, the story follows SI Jayakrishnan and his team as they dig into a string of disappearances in a village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.
Things get intense when all clues point to one suspect, Stanley Das.
Alongside Mammootty and Vinayakan, you'll spot Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan.
The film comes from director Jithin K Jose with music by Mujeeb Majeed and is produced by Mammootty Kampany.