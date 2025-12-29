Next Article
Kangana Ranaut calls out AI image edits: "Violating beyond words"
Kangana Ranaut isn't happy about AI-generated images that changed her Parliament look from a sari to a suit.
She called the edits "a violation beyond words" and took to social media to urge people to respect her choices and stop altering her photos without permission.
Balancing movies, politics, and a spiritual milestone
While juggling her political career, Kangana's also busy in films—she was recently seen in Emergency and is working on a new project with R Madhavan.
On top of all that, she just wrapped up an over a decade-long journey visiting all 12 Jyotirlingas, showing how she's balancing work, personal growth, and spirituality.