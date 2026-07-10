Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's $30M wedding was pure luxury
What's the story
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's extravagant wedding at Madison Square Garden reportedly cost over $30 million, with around $5 million spent on flowers and decor alone. The Knot Worldwide's Esther Lee shared these details with Page Six, explaining the immense effort that went into turning the iconic New York venue into a cozy wedding space for more than 1,000 guests.
Venue costs
Booking Madison Square Garden alone would have cost a fortune
Lee said, "While the average American wedding sits at $34,000, according to The Knot Real Weddings Study, this production would've operated on a completely different scale." She estimated that just booking MSG for several days and the infrastructure needed to turn it into a lavish wedding venue would have cost between $5 million and $10 million.
Decor costs
Other major expenses included catering, guest logistics, and entertainment
Lee further detailed that the decor was another huge expense. She said, "We estimate the decor and florals to be, at minimum, $5 million." "Not to forget that custom draping and carpet installation had to transform the space entirely." She estimated the cost of catering, service, and guest logistics for approximately 1,100 guests to be at $2.5 million to $3 million, while bridal attire, menswear, and entertainment likely accounted for an additional $2 million.
Additional expenses
The couple also gave out customized guest gifts
The couple also gave customized guest gifts, such as luxurious candle sets inspired by their favorite scents, personalized "T&T" branding, and intricate games and prizes. Lee added, "We estimate the total cost sits in the $20 million to $30+ million range, cementing it as a massive economic engine for the local NY economy and broader wedding industry at large."
Planning process
Lee also revealed it took months to plan
Lee said planning a wedding of this scale would have taken months and several high-level planning meetings. "The couple might've had four to six major 'milestone' consultations that included master presentations where they reviewed the blueprint, tasted catering options and approved the custom Dior sketches, not to mention fittings."
Security measures
For Swift and Kelce, privacy was the top priority
Before any colors, flowers, or decor were chosen, privacy was the top priority for Swift and Kelce. Lee revealed, "For a high-profile celebrity wedding, privacy and logistics are more likely to dictate the first stages of planning." "For Taylor and Travis, that meant finding an environment that allowed for total street closures and direct, private vehicle access."
Celebrity guests
Wedding guests included these big names
The wedding was attended by an impressive mix of family members, longtime friends, teammates, and A-list celebrities. Swift's friends, including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, her publicist Tree Paine, and childhood best friend Abigail Anderson, were among the guests. They were joined by Machine Gun Kelly, Kelsea Ballerini, sports reporter Erin Andrews, and Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet with his wife, Lindsay Schweitzer.