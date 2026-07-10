Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's $30M wedding was pure luxury

Decor costs

Other major expenses included catering, guest logistics, and entertainment

Lee further detailed that the decor was another huge expense. She said, "We estimate the decor and florals to be, at minimum, $5 million." "Not to forget that custom draping and carpet installation had to transform the space entirely." She estimated the cost of catering, service, and guest logistics for approximately 1,100 guests to be at $2.5 million to $3 million, while bridal attire, menswear, and entertainment likely accounted for an additional $2 million.