Exploring the 'Mahabharata' connection behind 'Drishyam 3'

Pathak explained, "We did not try to bring any plot point or resemblance to Mahabharat or Hindu mythology. It was just for the dialogue because I thought it was very powerful."

"Arjun aur Gandiv tha, voh cheezein li hai. In Drishyam 2, Vijay said 'Dharmayudh Hai.' It is sprinkled throughout, and it leaves an impact."

The film's script was co-written by Aamil Keeyan Khan.