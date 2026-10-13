Exploring the 'Mahabharata' connection behind 'Drishyam 3'
What's the story
Abhishek Pathak, the director of Drishyam: The Conclusion, has revealed that he took inspiration from the Mahabharata for some dialogues in his film. In an interview with Zoom, he said that while there are no direct story references to the Hindu epic, certain elements have been incorporated into the dialogues. "Even in Drishyam 2, we had references to Hindu culture," he added.
Dialogue inspiration
'It was just for the dialogue...'
Pathak explained, "We did not try to bring any plot point or resemblance to Mahabharat or Hindu mythology. It was just for the dialogue because I thought it was very powerful."
"Arjun aur Gandiv tha, voh cheezein li hai. In Drishyam 2, Vijay said 'Dharmayudh Hai.' It is sprinkled throughout, and it leaves an impact."
The film's script was co-written by Aamil Keeyan Khan.
Film overview
What happens in 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'?
Drishyam: The Conclusion is set six months after Drishyam 2, with the Salgaonkar family trying to return to normalcy after living with the trauma of accidentally killing Sam, Meera Deshmukh's only son.
However, SP Crime Branch Rajveer Tomar is determined to put Vijay and his family behind bars.
The film stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav, among others.
Box office triumph
Box office collection and release details
Drishyam: The Conclusion has been a major box office hit, grossing ₹489.74 crore worldwide. It is the last film in the Hindi Drishyam series, while the original Malayalam version will continue with a fourth part.
The movie was released on October 2 and introduces Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat in the third entry.