Hayden Panettiere's death linked to possible counterfeit drugs

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and local law enforcement have interviewed individuals about the circumstances surrounding her death.

They are exploring the possibility that she may have died after taking a counterfeit pill that she thought was another substance.

The pending toxicology tests will be key to determining whether Panettiere ingested a counterfeit narcotic and how it interacted with other substances in her system.

The investigation is not limited to Los Angeles, where she lived, and Greenville, where she died.