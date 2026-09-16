Hayden Panettiere's death linked to possible counterfeit drugs
What's the story
The investigation into actor Hayden Panettiere's death has expanded to include a possible connection to counterfeit drugs sold by a dealer in Southern California, reported CNN. The 36-year-old was found dead in an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16 after suffering cardiac arrest. Medics were unable to revive her, and the cause of death is still pending toxicology tests.
Investigation details
Investigators are probing whether she unknowingly took a fake narcotic
Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and local law enforcement have interviewed individuals about the circumstances surrounding her death.
They are exploring the possibility that she may have died after taking a counterfeit pill that she thought was another substance.
The pending toxicology tests will be key to determining whether Panettiere ingested a counterfeit narcotic and how it interacted with other substances in her system.
The investigation is not limited to Los Angeles, where she lived, and Greenville, where she died.
National crackdown
Authorities have been cracking down on dealers selling counterfeit pills
Law enforcement agencies across the US have been cracking down on dealers who sell counterfeit pills that look like prescription medication but are made from cheaper and deadlier substances.
Some dealers have even been prosecuted for murder after their products caused customer fatalities.
Official statements
Details about the initial investigation into her death
Panettiere's representative, Kasey Kitchen, told CNN that "Hayden's death remains under investigation pending the completion of toxicology results, despite reports from some outlets stating otherwise."
Her boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach called 911 when they found her unresponsive.
The police report showed no signs of foul play during the initial response and investigation.