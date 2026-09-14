A fentanyl-laced pill may have led to Hayden Panettiere's death
What's the story
Hayden Panettiere, the Hollywood actor who died last month at 36, is suspected to have ingested a single oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl on the day of her death. Multiple law enforcement sources close to the case have revealed this information to TMZ. Panettiere had a "long time drug dealer" in Los Angeles who supplied her with various black-market prescription drugs, including oxycodone.
Ongoing probe
Investigation into drug dealer's role
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Los Angeles is currently investigating the relationship between Panettiere and her drug dealer. They are trying to trace the fatal pill back to him.
Apparently, Panettiere carried several pills bought from the dealer on her flight from LA to South Carolina the day before she died.
The case bears similarities to that of rapper Mac Miller, whose drug dealer was convicted for supplying drugs, including some laced with fentanyl, that led to his death.
Investigation details
Pending toxicology results
The ongoing investigation into Panettiere's death is heavily reliant on the pending toxicology results. Law enforcement sources believe that a fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill may have caused her demise.
When first responders arrived at the condo where Panettiere and her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, were staying, Hickerson handed them a bag of her prescription medications.
If any of those pills were found to be laced with fentanyl, it could provide significant evidence in the case.
Investigation progress
Hickerson administered Narcan to Panettiere
Hickerson reportedly administered Narcan (a medicine used to quickly reverse an opioid overdose) to an unresponsive Panettiere before paramedics arrived, but it was unsuccessful.
South Carolina law enforcement, along with the DEA in both South Carolina and LA, are investigating her death.
Notably, oxycodone is used in pain medication, and so is fentanyl, but the latter is extremely potent; it shuts down the brain's automatic drive to breathe.
Panettiere was battling several health issues before her sudden demise.