A fentanyl-laced pill may have led to Hayden Panettiere's death

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Los Angeles is currently investigating the relationship between Panettiere and her drug dealer. They are trying to trace the fatal pill back to him.

Apparently, Panettiere carried several pills bought from the dealer on her flight from LA to South Carolina the day before she died.

The case bears similarities to that of rapper Mac Miller, whose drug dealer was convicted for supplying drugs, including some laced with fentanyl, that led to his death.