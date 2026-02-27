US singer D4vd 'target' in teen's murder investigation

American singer D4vd , born David Anthony Burke, has reportedly been named a "target" in a grand jury probe concerning the alleged killing of a 14-year-old girl. The victim's remains were discovered in his car last September. The new development comes after Burke's family was ordered to testify before the grand jury by a California court, reported the BBC.

Legal dispute Burke is being investigated for 1 count of murder Burke's father, Dawud Burke, contested the summons in a Texas court. In his defense, he presented parts of the evidence from the California case that were previously undisclosed. The documents confirm that Burke is being investigated for one count of murder, but he has not been officially charged or named as a suspect yet, although police sources had identified him as a suspect. Meanwhile, his representatives have claimed that he is cooperating with police investigations.

Discovery details Investigators discovered remains of Hernandez in Burke's car On September 8, 2025, authorities found the decomposed head and torso of 14-year-old California resident Celeste Rivas Hernandez inside a cadaver bag placed in the front trunk of a Tesla linked to Burke's address. The body showed signs of advanced decomposition, indicating that she had been dead for several weeks. Hernandez had been missing since April 2024 and was last seen in Lake Elsinore, California.

Family's defense Burke's family claims the summons violates their rights Burke's family, including his father, mother Colleen, and brother Caleb, has claimed that the summons violates their right to due process. They contend that the notice issued by the California court included redacted details. Dawud's attorney stated in the filing that his client was compelled to appear before a California grand jury without being allowed access to full documents justifying such extraordinary compulsion.

