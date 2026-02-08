'Invincible' S04 trailer: Mark faces new threats in Viltrumite war

Mark Grayson returns, still wrestling with his past while facing fresh threats like Thragg, Dinosaurus, and Universa during the Viltrumite War. Familiar voices—Steven Yeun (Mark), J.K. Simmons (Omni-Man), Sandra Oh (Debbie), Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve)—are joined by newcomers Lee Pace (Thragg), Matthew Rhys (Dinosaurus), and Danai Gurira (Universa).

Streaming details and subscription costs

Season 4 streams exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries.

If you need a refresher or want to start from scratch, all previous seasons are already available with an Amazon Prime membership ($14.99/month).