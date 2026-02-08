'Invincible' S04 trailer: Mark faces new threats in Viltrumite war
Entertainment
Invincible is back for Season 4, premiering March 18, 2026 on Prime Video.
Episodes will stream weekly; with eight episodes, the season will run from March 18, 2026 through April 22, 2026.
'Invincible' Season 4: Plot and cast
Mark Grayson returns, still wrestling with his past while facing fresh threats like Thragg, Dinosaurus, and Universa during the Viltrumite War.
Familiar voices—Steven Yeun (Mark), J.K. Simmons (Omni-Man), Sandra Oh (Debbie), Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve)—are joined by newcomers Lee Pace (Thragg), Matthew Rhys (Dinosaurus), and Danai Gurira (Universa).
Streaming details and subscription costs
Season 4 streams exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries.
If you need a refresher or want to start from scratch, all previous seasons are already available with an Amazon Prime membership ($14.99/month).