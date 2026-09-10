Irani reunites with Priyadarshan and embraces spontaneity in 'Haiwaan'
Boman Irani is back with director Priyadarshan for the crime thriller Haiwaan, dropping worldwide on September 11, 2026.
This time, Irani says he had to let go of his usual detailed prep and embrace a more spontaneous style on set, thanks to Priyadarshan's unique approach.
It's their first team-up since Tezz in 2012.
Irani praises Priyadarshan's method, credits ensemble
Irani shared that Priyadarshan prefers actors to deliver lines naturally, saying, "Then all my preparation has come to zero. And it's not bad that you can be melded and molded whichever way the craftsman wants it to." He found it refreshing to be shaped by the director's vision.
Haiwaan also brings together a strong cast including Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, and the late Asrani. Irani said working with this crew gave him new insight into collaborative filmmaking and Priyadarshan's creative methods.